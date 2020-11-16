WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Clark University in Worcester has suspended all classes for the next three days before transitioning to fully remote learning beginning Thursday.

This decision came after five people tested positive for the coronavirus overnight, President David Fithian and Provost Davis Baird wrote in a letter to the community Monday.

All in-person, remote and hybrid classes are suspended and lab operations are closed from Monday through Wednesday.

All coursework will be conducted remotely starting Thursday.

Students are encouraged to use the next few days to make plans to depart campus as soon as possible.

Fithian and Baird are also asking that students complete at least one COVID-19 test and receive results before leaving campus.

Access to commons areas will be limited and dining services will be provided on a grab-and-go basis.

All university employees are strongly encouraged to work remotely, with the exception of those who provide essential services.

