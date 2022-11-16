BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have given the all-clear at Boston Children’s Hospital after a threat forced an evacuation this morning.

The bomb threat came in shortly after 9 o’clock this morning.

The building was evacuated and police went floor-by-floor looking for any devices. They didn’t find anything.

The hospital has received numerous threats in the past because of services they provide to transgender children.

Back in September a Westfield woman was charged with making a false bomb theat against the hospital.

Police say the investigation into today’s threat continues.

