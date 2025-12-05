BOSTON (WHDH) - The Museum of Science in Boston is back open Friday night after it was briefly closed and evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to museum officials.

In a statment, the museum wrote, “This afternoon, an individual implied to Cambridge Police that he had placed a suspicious package at the Museum of Science. Following an immediate evacuation and full sweep of the Museum by state and local police, the threat was determined to be a hoax. We thank the Museum visitors who were onsite for their patience and our law enforcement partners for their quick and thorough response.”

There is a private event planned at the museum tonight, and state police troopers will be on hand for extra security.

Cambridge police are investigating the situation.

No other details were immediately available.

