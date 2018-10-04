‘All clear’ given after report of shots fired near Simmons University sparks panic

BOSTON (WHDH) - An “all clear” has been given after a report of shots fired near Simmons University sparked panic in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Boston police officers responding to an area near 300 The Fenway shortly before 3 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired advised the university, along with area schools, to issue a shelter-in-place order.

Simmons University sent out an alert ordering students to stay in their dorms, stay away from windows and run if possible.

Emmanuel College also issued a shelter-in-place order.

Simmons declared the emergency situation over around 3:30 p.m. after police swept through the campus and found no credible threat.

Students are returning to their buildings at Simmons. Many are shaken by the incident. A police sweep apparently found nothing. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) October 4, 2018

Many students, in tears, could be seen phoning and texting their parents.

Students have since been advised that it is safe to resume normal activities.

No additional details were immediately available.

Simmons Alert:​ ​ALL​ ​CLEAR. The​ ​emergency​ ​condition​ ​is​ ​over.​ ​Return​ ​to​ ​normal activities. Statement to follow. — Simmons University (@SimmonsUniv) October 4, 2018

