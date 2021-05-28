SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Heavily armed police officers cleared out several buildings at Tufts University on Friday afternoon after the college received calls from an unidentified person who claimed to be in one of the residential halls with weapons.

The scene was cleared and the campus returned to normal operations by 1:15 p.m., according to a university spokesperson. No suspects were found.

Tufts University police continue to work with local and state police agencies on its investigation, which is ongoing.

