All Delta planes grounded due to technical issue

All Delta Airlines flights were grounded Tuesday night following a technology issue.

Delta says a problem with some technology systems has forced them to keep its planes on the ground.

But the company says there has been no interruption or safety issues with any Delta flights currently in the air.

Delta posted a statement on its website, reading: “Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)