After former President Donald Trump’s decisive victory in Monday’s Iowa Republican Caucuses, all eyes in the GOP presidential primary are turning to New Hampshire.

The Granite State will hold it’s Republican primary on January 23, giving the three remaining candidates – Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley – just one week to make their pitch to voters there.

Trump is currently leading prediction polls in the state, with Haley not far behind. Despite taking the third spot in Iowa, Haley is polling much stronger in New Hampshire, better than second place Iowa finisher DeSantis.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswany dropped out of the nomination contest Monday night after finishing a distant fourth in Iowa; he subsequently endorsed the former president.

Undeclared voters, those not affiliated with either major political party, could play a big roll, as they make up nearly 40 percent of the state’s electorate.

New Hampshire’s primary has historically been more predictive of the eventual winner of the GOP nomination than Iowa; In 2016, 2012, and 2008, the party’s nominee was victorious in New Hampshire but not in Iowa.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)