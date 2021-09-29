NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - All fields at Memorial Park in Needham have been closed amid safety concerns, officials announced Wednesday.

The synthetic multi-purpose field, the 90-foot diamond, and the 60-foot synthetic diamond have been closed to all user groups until further notice due to vandalism and safety concerns in the form of broken glass found throughout the complex, according to the Needham Park and Recreation Commission.

“Until we are certain all broken glass has been found and properly disposed of, no individual should use any area of Memorial Park for any purpose to insure the safety of our community,” town officials said.

There were no additional details immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)