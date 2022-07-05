RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - The mother of a man shot and killed in Randolph Monday said she is overwhelmed by grief and looking for justice following the shooting, which also injured another man.

Officers to reports of gunshots at Mojitos Country Club at 8:00 p.m. were told two groups of people exchanged words before shots were fired. Two men were shot and taken to the hospital, where Ivanildo Cabral, 29, of Worcester, died of his injuries. The other man is in stable condition, police said.

Towanda Cabral, Ivanildo’s mother, said other family members called her with the news. She said Ivanildo was an aspiring boxer who just got his commercial driver’s license and was looking foward to the future.

“He was so funny, he made people laugh every time, his presence, every time he walked into a room, he made you laugh… and I just wish he was here just one more day to make me laugh,” Cabral said. “All I want is my son back. That’s all I want. I just want to see his face… I just want my son back.”

“I feel angry, I feel numb, I feel a huge sense of loss,” Cabral said, adding she wanted the shooters to face justice. “I just want them to be found because they shot him, took his things, and left him like a dog in the street and they had no reason to do that.”

