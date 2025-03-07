ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mass Pike shut down for hours Friday in Allston, right outside of Boston University.

A tractor-trailer rolled over on the eastbound side around 5 a.m., and all lanes on that side were blocked. By 6 a.m., one lane had opened to traffic. All lanes were open by 12:30 p.m.

The crash resulted in a large fuel spill.

Crews were working to clean up the area, but traffic was severely impacted throughout the morning.

The tractor-trailer was removed just before noon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

