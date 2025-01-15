LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes on I-495 in Littleton have reopened after a serious crash shutdown the highway during the evening commute.

SKY7 was on the scene on the southbound side near exit 79.

State police say a car crossed the median from the other side of 495 and hit another car.

That driver had minor injuries.

The driver of the car that crossed the highway was flown to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

There were delays as a result of the crash.

