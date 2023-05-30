MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lanes reopened Tuesday after a wild crash on I-93 in Milton caused delays toward the end of the morning commute.

Massive backups were spotted by SKY7-HD Tuesday morning as Massachusetts State Police and a tow crew worked to clear the scene. SKY7-HD also spotted a white van with heavy damage to its front being transported from the scene while a tow crew worked to remove another vehicle.

MassDOT said on social media that a motor vehicle had become disabled near Exit 9, closing down an HOV lane as a result.

Multiple concrete barriers near the crash also appeared to be damaged, with at least a dozen barrier pieces knocked out of place.

By 11 a.m., MassDOT officials said the scene had been cleared.

In an update, state police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m., involving three vehicles.

Police said two of the vehicles were traveling inside the northbound HOV lane on the southbound side of I-93. The third vehicle, police said, was heading south in the southbound lanes.

One person suffered a minor injury, according to police.

The crash remained under investigation as of Tuesday evening.

