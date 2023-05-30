MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Traffic is flowing once again after a wild crash on the Expressway in Milton caused delays towards the end of the morning commute.

Massive backups were spotted by SKY7-HD Tuesday morning as Massachusetts State Police and a tow crew worked to clear the scene.

MassDOT said on social media that a motor vehicle had become disabled near Exit 9, closing down an HOV lane as a result.

No details on the cause of the incident or if there were any injuries have been released, though SKY7-HD spotted a white van with heavy damage to its front being transported from the scene while a tow crew worked to remove another vehicle.

Multiple concrete barriers near the crash also appeared to be damaged, with at least a dozen barrier pieces knocked out of place.

By 11 a.m., MassDOT officials said the scene had been cleared.

