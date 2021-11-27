AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes on Route 24 in Avon have reopened Saturday morning after road crews partially closed the highway due to a crash involving a dump truck and a tractor-trailer.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 24 between Exit 27 and Avon shortly before 7 a.m. found a dump that had collided with a tractor-trailer and rolled onto its side, according to Massachusetts state police.

Photos from the scene showed the tractor-trailer straddling both sides of the concrete median following the crash.

For several hours only the right-hand lane travel lanes were open on Route 24 north and south as crews worked to clear the scene.

All lanes were reopened as of 9:33 a.m., according to state police.

Brockton firefighters assisted Avon fire crews in addressing a possible diesel fuel leak from the tractor-trailer.

The vehicle has since been removed from the scene, police said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

