AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - All lanes on Route 24 in Avon have reopened Saturday morning after road crews partially closed the highway due to a crash involving a dump truck and a tractor-trailer.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 24 between Exit 27 and Avon shortly before 7 a.m. found a dump that had collided with a tractor-trailer and rolled onto its side, according to Massachusetts state police.

Photos from the scene showed the tractor-trailer straddling both sides of the concrete median following the crash.

For several hours only the right-hand lane travel lanes were open on Route 24 north and south as crews worked to clear the scene.

All lanes were reopened as of 9:33 a.m., according to state police.

Brockton firefighters assisted Avon fire crews in addressing a possible diesel fuel leak from the tractor-trailer.

The vehicle has since been removed from the scene, police said.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox