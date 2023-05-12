BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Good news for anyone heading to the Cape – maintenance work on the Sagamore Bridge has wrapped up earlier than expected.

All lanes are now open two weeks ahead of schedule, with final touches on the bridge slated to be finished sometime on Saturday or Sunday.

The lane closures started earlier this year, with officials originally stating that road work might go on into Memorial Day weekend.

In a news release, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, confirmed that would not be the case, stating how the contractor performing the maintenance work finished paving operations on the bridge Thursday morning.

He said the contractor is expected to return at night over the weekend to finish “permanent line striping” and reopen the sidewalk to pedestrians and cyclists.

