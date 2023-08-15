Authorities say all lanes of traffic are back open after a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer truck closed part of the Mass Pike in Framingham.

MassDOT officials said the crash blocked all lanes on the eastbound side of I-90 near mile marker 112 sometime before 11 a.m.

Traffic had to be diverted via Exit 111 to Route 9 as cleanup efforts at the scene continued. By 12:45 p.m., authorities said the highway was back open.

Highway officials have not yet said whether there were any injuries or if other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Jackknifed tractor trailer in #Framingham on I-90-EB at MM-112. The trailer trailer is currently blocking all lanes of travel on I-90 EB. Only the breakdown lane is open. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 15, 2023

