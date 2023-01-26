DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of the Red Line temporarily switched to shuttle buses and several lanes on Route 93 southbound in Dorchester were closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover, according to officials.

The MassDOT announced the crash just before 1 p.m. Thursday, adding that two right lanes were closed in addition to one lane on the left near the Savin Hill exit.

Tweeting a photo of what appeared to be the tractor-trailer, the MBTA Transit Police Department stated the rollover caused damage to fencing next to the Red Line railway.

Roll over on 93 has caused damage to fencing. Which has caused interference on right of way for RL trains. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/TywiGb9cbb — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 26, 2023

A minute later, the MBTA announced shuttle buses would replace service between JFK/UMass and North Quincy due to “service being blocked.”

A clearer view of the damaged fencing that prompted the MBTA to switch Red Line service to shuttles for part of the line.

A SKY7 camera spotted Boston Fire Department crews at the scene, along with police as first responders surveyed the damage. According to Boston EMS, no one required transportation after EMTs were called in.

Behind the accident, traffic was snarled as a trickle of cars and trucks were directed past the crash.

The fence itself, struck just before an overpass, could be seen bending outward, to a point of almost hovering directly above the Red Line tracks.

By 1:30 p.m., both left lanes on the Expressway had reopened.

A SKY7 snapshot of the massive traffic jam created Thursday afternoon following the tractor-trailer rollover on Route 93 southbound in Dorchester.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the Transit Police Department stated that Red Line service was once again operational. The MBTA mentioned delays of “about 20 minutes” were expected due to the accident as rail service resumed.

Red Line Braintree Branch Update: Delays of about 20 minutes after an earlier accident blocking service between JFK/UMass and North Quincy. Service is proceeding. https://t.co/5UXfOybgwL — MBTA (@MBTA) January 26, 2023

By 4:45 p.m., the MassDOT posted an update to say the scene had been cleared, with all lanes on the Expressway reopened. Officials added that residual traffic was expected.

