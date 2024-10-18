GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck lost part of its load on Interstate 95 in Georgetown Friday morning, strewing debris across the highway, police said.

At around 11:05 a.m., troopers responded to reports of debris across all four lanes of the northbound side of the road, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

SKY7-HD spotted some of debris on the ground and the traffic backup it caused.

MassDOT crews helped clear the items from the roadway, according to police.

As of noon, all four lanes were back open.

