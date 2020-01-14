BOSTON (WHDH) - People looking to start off the new year by moving may want to check out New England.

The six New England states ranked among the top 20 places to live in America in 2020 in a recent study by HomeSnacks.

New Hampshire is reportedly the best place to live in the nation, finishing just ahead of Massachusetts.

The Granite State features the lowest crime rate and the least number of people living in poverty, according to HomeSnacks.

New Hampshire also reportedly boasts a low unemployment rate, despite the high cost of getting a college degree in the state.

The Bay State finished second, with HomeSnacks reporting that households bring in an average of over $74,000 a year.

Massachusetts is also reportedly one of the most densely pact states, meaning there’s plenty of things to do.

Connecticut came in as the fifth best place to live, with Vermont finishing in sixth, Rhode Island in ninth, and Maine in 18th.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)