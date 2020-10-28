(WHDH) — Fall is a beautiful time of year in New England with the leaves changing colors and the crisp temperatures, making it no surprise that all states in the region ranked among the most fall-obsessed in a recent study.

Trips to Discover named New Hampshire the most fall spirited, with Vermont coming in second with their 12 pumpkin patches per 100,000 residents.

Rhode Island placed in fourth, boasting the most fall activities in the nation.

Maine ranked sixth, Massachusetts ninth, and Connecticut 11th.

Trips to Discover came up with their rankings by comparing the 50 states on the number of pumpkin patches per capita, google search activity, and the number of tweets related to the fall.

