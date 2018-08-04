‘All of a sudden we heard a huge explosion’: Tornado damages buildings in Webster

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Webster is cleaning up after a tornado left buildings damaged and residents without power after a powerful storm moved through the area.

Fire and utility crews were working to clean up the area along Main Street after intense wind and driving rain moved pummeled the town.

Webster Fire Chief Brian Hickey said the storm left one person with a minor injury and four buildings with structural damage. That injured person has since been treated and released.

Two of the buildings that were damaged will have to be torn down, officials say.

The storm reached a peak just before 10 a.m.

7News chief meteorologist Jeremy Reiner says conditions at that time were favorable for a tornado. It was later confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Images and video sent to 7News by viewers show intense wind and rain and widespread damage. Thousands were without power in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

One woman was working at a dance studio on Main Street and spoke to 7News about the scene.

“All of a sudden we heard a huge explosion,” she said, “We heard our windows pop in the front of our studio and all the lights went out, and immediately we just grabbed our purses and cellphones and we ran into the basement.”

Town officials say some 30 to 50 people have been displaced as a result of the storm.

“We’re going to visit the shelter where (people are staying), the Red Cross will assist them in the immediate days ahead,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “These are many instances of women and children and families that need Red Cross assistance and emergency services. From the state perspective, we want to make sure they are getting all the support they need.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)