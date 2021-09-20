BOSTON (WHDH) - All of Massachusetts is now considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows that every county in the state has a high COVID transmission rate, with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18.

All of New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are also considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

Nearly all of Maine and Vermont are considered high-risk.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)