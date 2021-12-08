BOSTON (WHDH) - All of Massachusetts is again considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission as new cases continue to surge, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest data from the CDC shows that every county in the state has a high COVID transmission rate, with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.

The entire Northeast, including New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, and Rhode Island, is also considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission.

CDC

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 11,321 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases and 61 additional deaths among fully vaccinated residents.

There are currently 1,151 people hospitalized due to the virus and 239 people in the intensive care unit.

The statewide positivity rate has also ticked up to 4.86 percent.

The number of fully vaccinated people across the state currently sits at 4,938,005, public health data shows.

A total of 1,1,310,955 doses of the COVID-19 booster shot have also been administered.

