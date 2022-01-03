BOSTON (WHDH) - All of New England is again considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission as new virus cases continue to surge to record-breaking levels.

The latest data from the CDC shows that every county in New England has a high COVID transmission rate with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29.

Massachusetts health officials reported more than 21,000 new cases on Thursday and Friday of last week. The positivity rate has also skyrocket to 18.42 percent as omicron spreads.

Several school districts in the Bay State delayed their return to school on Monday following winter break over fears of spreading the virus in classrooms.

Counties in several other Northeast states are also all considered high-risk, including New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

