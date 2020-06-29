All patients evacuated from Norwood Hospital after storm causes flooding, power outage

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood Hospital has closed after torrential rain caused flooding and a power outage in the building on Sunday.

Heavy storms passed through the area around 6:30 p.m. and overwhelmed storm drains, leading to flooding at the hospital. This caused an electrical issue and the subsequent loss of power.

About 20 people were forced out of the intensive care unit around 7:30 p.m. and between 60 and 70 more were evacuated around 10 p.m., according to Norwood Fire Chief George T. Morrice.

The remainder of the patients were moved out of the hospital on Monday morning as crews continued to work to restore power and remove all the water from the building.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the power outage and the most critical patients were moved out of the hospital in the first wave of evacuations, Morrice added.

Michael Ware, Jr., who works at the hospital, recalled water rushing into the building.

“It was crazy,” he said. “Me and my coworkers were running, getting chased by water like we were running away from the water as it was coming through the doors.”

Norwood Hospital President Sal Perla said it all happened very quickly.

“We were able to keep all our patients safe. No injuries to staff, patients and I think that’s a success story, not a failure,” he said.

Anyone who is looking for their loved one who was a patient at Norwood Hospital is asked to call 781-769-4000.

Those who need medical attention can go to nearby Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleborough or Beth Israel Deaconess Needham. Norwood Urgent Care is also open to walk-ins.

