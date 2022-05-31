BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fiery multi-car crash in Braintree forced Route 3 North to temporarily shut down during Tuesday morning’s commute.

At least two cars were engulfed in flames. Traffic was stopped shortly after 6:00 a.m. as heavy flames and black smoke billowed over the highway. Their blackened and charred frames could be seen on the side of the highway once the flames were extinguished.

All northbound lanes opened up at approximately 7 a.m.

No information on any potential injuries or the cause of the crash has been made available yet.

