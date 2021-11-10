BOSTON (WHDH) - Some big-name artists are set to perform at Fenway Park as part of a concert series next year.

The Plainridge Park Concert Series presented by Wasabi kicks off with Def Leppard and Motley Crue on Aug. 5 and 6.

Aerosmith is then scheduled to perform at Fenway on Sept. 8, followed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Sept. 10.

Lady Gaga is also set to make her return to the ballpark as part of her Chromatica Ball tour. The date for that concert has yet to be announced.

Fans can learn more about the concert series here.

