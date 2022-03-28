BOSTON (WHDH) - All streets around the Government Center garage were reopened Monday morning following a partial collapse that claimed the life of a construction worker.

Multiple streets in the Government Center and North End area were closed over the weekend as engineers and officials investigated the collapse.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Boston police announced that the closures had been lifted.

Mayor Michelle Wu said that work has been suspended at the constriction site until further notice.

MBTA service near the site of the collapse has been suspended until further notice.

All streets around the Government Center garage have reopened. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 28, 2022

