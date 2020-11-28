‘All the help is needed’: Local small businesses say support is crucial this year

BOSTON (WHDH) -

For the past decade, the Saturday following Thanksgiving has put a focus on small businesses, but merchants said it’s more important than ever for residents to show their support this year, even if they can’t come into the stores.

“It’s very important for small businesses to stay afloat,” said Leonard Egerton, who co-owns the Frugal Bookstore in Roxbury. “During this pandemic, it’s been awful because a lot of businesses have gone under.”

“We have a long history throughout here in New England of vibrant main streets, downtown areas,” said John Hurst, president of the Retail Association of Massachusetts. “We all have to work together to make sure those main streets, those downtowns survive for generations to come.”

Maryum Reed was shopping at the Frugal Bookstore with her family Saturday and said it’s an important part of their lives.

“We live in the community, and the opportunity to come, look at fabulous books, spend some time with the kids is priceless,” Reed said. “We come in, they help us find books we might like, so they’re really a great business.”

Clarrissa Croper, who also co-owns the bookstore, said support like Reed’s is appreciated.

“We know that small business is a struggle, right? So all the help is needed to continue to support the local economy and overall the national economy,” Croper said.

The Black Market in Nubian Square is also trying to support other businesses in the Roxbury area through the Black Joy Market, which will give artisans and small businesses a place to reach customers in a safe and socially distant area over the next three weekends.

Hurst said stores have been sticking to 50 percent capacity limits, with sanitation and social distancing protocols in place, but people who aren’t comfortable shopping in person can also go to local stores online or buy gift cards from them for future use.

