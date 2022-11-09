It wasn’t a “sunny side up” morning Wednesday for Britain’s King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla.

A protester was arrested for hurling eggs and vitriol at the royal couple as they walked in the northern England city of York.

In video of the incident, you can see a protestor hurling the eggs… and hear him screaming at the King.

He was reportedly heard shouting, “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Some members of the crowd tried to drown him out by chanting “Shame on you” and “God save the King.”

Neither Charles nor his wife were hit, though several eggs were seen cracked on the ground.

The whole thing actually went “over easy” as the royals just continued to greet the crowds.

The “bad egg” responsible was arrested and taken away as the crowd booed him.

Charles and Camilla traveled to York as part of a series of engagements around the U.K. marking the start of the new king’s reign. They also visited the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveiled a statue of the king’s mother. Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

