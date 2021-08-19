WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple tornado warnings were issued in Massachusetts on Thursday.

The first warning was issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties before 11 a.m. as remnants of Tropical Storm Fred battered the area with heavy rain, wind, and hail.

Another wave of tornado warnings were issued in the area Essex, Middlesex, and Worcester counties around 1 p.m.

All of the warnings were expired by 1:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service warned of flying debris posing a danger to those caught without shelter,

“Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows,” the NWS said. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

