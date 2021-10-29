BOSTON (WHDH) - Children at local hospitals received a special Halloween treat on Friday when players from the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins hosted a virtual celebration for their young fans.

Members of the New England sports teams traded in their uniforms for Halloween costumes to help boost the children’s spirits.

The Boston Bruins chose to dress as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, with goalie Jeremy Swayman as the Disney princess.

“A lot of years we have this platform where we get to see these kids and be around them and I think for us it’s just so rewarding,” said Bruins forward Nick Foligno.

