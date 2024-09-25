MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The last members of the Tufts men’s lacrosse team who got sick during a dangerous workout have been released from the hospital, according to Tufts University.

Last Monday, 12 players were treated for rhabdomyolysis, a condition also known as rhabdo, which can be caused by overexertion. Nine of the players were hospitalized.

The 45-minute workout session held on campus was led by a Navy SEAL, who is also a Tufts alumnus.

“We want to express how grateful we are that the team members have returned to good health. We commend the team’s resilience, admire how they cared for one another during a difficult time, and thank their families for their unwavering support,” the Tufts administration said in a statement.

The university has appointed an independent investigator to look into the incident.

