Allegation of abuse at Hyde Park YMCA under investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - An allegation of abuse is under investigation at the Thomas M. Menino YMCA in Hyde Park.

Wednesday, the YMCA released a statement, reading: “On July 31, a camp counselor at the Thomas M. Menino YMCA Day Camp in Hyde Park was compelled to control the behavior of a camper who was striking her. The counselor took hold of the child’s arm to prevent him from striking her, and possibly causing injury to himself and others. The YMCA immediately notified the child’s parents of the incident and filed a report with the appropriate state agency. The YMCA also managed the situation in accordance with its Code of Conduct and Child Protection Policy. As always, the priority of the YMCA of Greater Boston is the health, safety and well-being of those we serve.”

