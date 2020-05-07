Alleged armed suspect arrested for gas station robbery in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is under arrest after police say he robbed a gas station while armed on Thursday in Lowell.

Officers responding to a robbery at Speedway Gas Station on Pawtucket Street just after 8 a.m. were told that a suspect, identified as Harris Uzoma 28, of Lowell, fired a gun at a witness before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The suspect then entered a Volkswagen Jetta and a witness followed close by to obtain his vehicle description and license plate information, according to police. Uzoma then fired four rounds at the witness who was inside their car.

The witness was not harmed, police said.

A SWAT team located the suspect’s vehicle and found him hiding inside of a laundry room at a nearby building, police said.

Uzoma is being charged with armed robbery, armed assault with intent to murder and for discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

