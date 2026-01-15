BOSTON (WHDH) - An alleged assault at the State Street MBTA station sparked a fire and caused major delays on the Blue Line Wednesday night.

The Boston deputy fire chief said a passenger waiting for the train was attacked by another person. That person then threw the victim’s luggage onto the tracks.

The deputy chief said a lithium battery caught fire when it made contact with the third rail.

Service was suspended but resumed Thursday morning.

