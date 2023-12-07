DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One man is dead and two women are being treated for stab wounds after a stabbing incident in Dedham Wednesday night, officials said.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. Wednesday reporting that an individual had stabbed two people he was related to in a Dedham home.

According to authorities, Samuel Pattillo, 36, of Dedham, was then seen walking “in obvious distress” on Country Club Road, a short distance from the stabbing location on Jackson Pond Road. Multiple additional parties called 911 to report his behavior.

The district attorney’s office said initial information indicates that Pattillo was approached by multiple officers and turned combative when the officers attempted to interact with him

Officers deployed both pepper spray and a Taser to subdue the individual. After taking him into custody officers “recognized signs of physical distress and began providing life support measures until ambulances arrived”, according to a press release.

Pattillo was transported to the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Needham, but did not survive.

Both victims of the stabbing sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported to Boston hospitals, where they remain hospitalized. Authorities said both are non-spousal adult relatives of Pattillo.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted the case, and an autopsy may be conducted as early as Thursday to establish exact cause of death,” said Norfolk District Attorney Morrissey Wednesday night. “State Police detectives from the District Attorney’s Office will be working through the night with troopers from the Crime Scene Services Section to process the scene for physical evidence.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

