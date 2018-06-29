SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WHDH) — Breaking into an Ohio home made one burglar so hungry that he grabbed a bowl of Frosted Flakes, police said.

Two women inside a Sylvania Township house reportedly found Gerald John Conger sitting in the kitchen and eating cereal after he allegedly broke in.

He was told to leave, which he did after taking one of the women’s IDs from her wallet, police said.

Officers later found the man’s wallet with the woman’s ID inside at an adult entertainment store, leading to Conger’s arrest, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)