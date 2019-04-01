Alleged car break-in suspect arrested in Malden

MALDEN (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Malden man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he was caught breaking into a car in Malden early Sunday morning.

An officer on patrol near the 700 block of Main Street around 4 a.m. arrested Justin Closs on a charge of breaking into a motor vehicle, according to the Malden Police Department.

Police say Closs burglarized an unlocked vehicle in the area. It’s not clear what was taken during the alleged break-in.

Officials warned residents that “while you’re sleeping, others are creeping” and urged everyone to keep their doors locked.

No additional information was immediately available.

