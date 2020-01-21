Alleged drug trafficker arrested after traffic stop on Mass. Pike yields fentanyl, heroin

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An alleged drug trafficker was arrested after a traffic stop on the Mass. Pike late Monday night ended with the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin, officials said.

A trooper on patrol in Charlton stopped a 2009 Subaru Forester around 11:30 p.m. after learning the driver’s registration had been revoked for insurance cancellation, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Israel Jimenez, 46, of Lawrence, was said to be found in possession of about 31 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, and one gram of fentanyl.

Jimenez was arrested and booked on charges including trafficking cocaine and possession of a Class A drug. He was given a criminal summons for motor vehicle violations.

He is being held on $10,040 bail pending his arraignment in Dudley District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)