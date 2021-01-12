Alleged drunk driver accused of running woman off Rt. 3 in Weymouth, fleeing the scene

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police troopers took an alleged drunk driver into custody Tuesday after he ran a woman off the road and then fled, according to authorities.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 3 near Exit 38 in Weymouth shortly before 3 p.m. found a Honda Pilot with a 35-year-old Hanover woman inside off the side of the highway and into the woods, according to a release issued by state police.

The woman was transported to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a description of the incident, a black Ford F-150 struck the Honda and sent it careening off the road before taking off.

Troopers were able to locate the truck in Rockland and the driver was identified as 40-year-old Preston Klem.

Klem was not injured and is due to be arraigned at a later date in Quincy District Court on several charges including, operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

No further details were released.

