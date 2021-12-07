BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton man was ordered held without bail Monday in connection with a fatal car crash.

Emmanuel Desrosiers, 47, was arraigned in Brockton District Court on a number of charges, including repeat drink driving offenses and motor vehicle homicide, according to a release issued by Bridgewater police.

First responders were called to the intersection of Pleasant Street (Route 104) and Elm Street around 12:30 a.m. Monday, for reports of a car crash.

Upon their arrival, they found a 64-year-old Philip Smith suffering from “obvious trauma” in an overturned Jeep Wrangler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Desrosiers was conscious and had visible head and facial injuries. He was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Desrosiers was traveling west on Pleasant Street when he rear-ended Smith at a red light. The force of the impact caused Smith’s Jeep to spin and flip over, according to police. Desrosiers allegedly continued through the intersection and struck a light pole.

A dangerousness hearing is scheduled for December 10.

The crash remains under investigation.

