Alleged drunk driver who sparked state police scandal appears in court

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman accused of causing a fatal crash on I-95 in Reading last year faced a judge Tuesday.

Lynn DeWolfe, 51, of Tyngsborough, allegedly struck and killed 42-year-old motorcyclist Christopher Weisz, of Bedford, while under the influence of drugs in August 2017.

Eight months later, an investigative report into the incident found DeWolfe had been stopped by a trooper and let go 19 minutes before the chain-reaction crash. A trooper determined she was showing no signs of impairment, according to a police report.

DeWolfe, who has two prior drunken driving convictions, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to driving while drugged.

“I’m happy that Lynn DeWolfe has finally been charged,” said Alexis Weisz, the widow of Christopher Weisz. “This is just the beginning of the next process to get justice for Chris.”

She was released from custody after posting $25,000 bail and will return to court in a few weeks for her next hearing.

