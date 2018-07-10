Alleged drunk driver who sparked state police scandal due in court

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - READING, MASS. (WHDH) – A woman accused of causing a fatal crash on I-95 in Reading last year is expected in court Monday.

Lynn DeWolfe, 50, of Tyngsborough, allegedly struck and killed 42-year-old motorcyclist Christopher Weiz, of Bedford, while under the influence of drugs in August 2017.

Eight months later, an investigative report into the incident found DeWolfe had been stopped by a trooper and let go 19 minutes before the chain-reaction crash. A trooper determined she was showing no signs of impairment, according to a police report.

DeWolfe, who has two prior drunken driving convictions, pleaded not guilty earlier this year to driving while drugged.

She was released from custody after posting $25,000 bail.

