Police: Impaired driver crashes through Circle K, dislodges front counter, backs out

ALLENSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old woman is facing an impaired driving charge after police say she slammed into a Circle K at an Irving in Allenstown, New Hampshire, dislodged the counter where the cash register sits and sent products flying off shelves before backing out of the wrecked store on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building at 24 Allenstown Rd. about 8:30 p.m. found the walk-in convenience store in a serious state of disarray and a damaged vehicle parked in front of the building, according to the Allenstown Police Department.

The driver, 35-year-old Theresa Caplette, of Pembroke, was not injured but police say she struck and injured two customers who were in the store. They suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Video footage of the incident shows Caplette drive into a parking spot at the front of the store without headlights and continue until crashing “well” into the building, according to police.

The counter was said to be knocked several feet across the store and shards of glass were launched everywhere.

Caplette then allegedly backed out of the store and up to a gas pump before properly pulling into the parking space she was aiming for.

After agreeing to take standardized field sobriety tests, Caplette was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

Police are said to be awaiting blood test results.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)