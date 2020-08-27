Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Winthrop following months-long investigation

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say has been dealing fentanyl for several months out of his home in Winthrop, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant arrested Christopher Park Pfeiffer at his home on Wednesday at 2:50 p.m. without incident, police said. This after making multiple controlled drug purchases from him, according to police.

After entering his home, police say they found various drugs, cash, a scale and various drug paraphernalia.

Pfeiffer was charged with trafficking a class A substance of 10 grams or more, fentanyl, two counts of possession of a class B substance, Suboxone, and intent to distribute, Adderall, and two counts of a class E substance, steroids, and intent to distribute, Gabapentin. He appeared in East Boston District Court and was released on $1,500 bail, police said.

