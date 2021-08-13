BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man, alleged to be a leader of the MS-13 gang, has pleaded guilty to his involvement in a racketeering conspiracy that led to the murder of a 17-year-old boy, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Djavier Duggins, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity in federal court, the Daily Item reported. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

Duggins faces up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Prosecutors say that the five other defendants in the case already pleaded guilty.

An investigation was launched into the six individuals after the boy’s body was found in a Lynn park on Aug. 2, 2018.

