Alleged gang member sentenced in drug for guns plot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Boston man who said he was a member of the Latin Kings street gang has been sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for bringing cocaine to Vermont in exchange for firearms.

John Guerrero, 27, was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiring to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base and one count of conspiring to possess firearms in the furtherance of the drug trafficking crime, federal prosecutors said. He had pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

Guerrero was responsible for the distribution of at least 2.8 kilograms of crack cocaine in the Franklin County area and for the trafficking of at least 30 illegally purchased firearms from Vermont to the Boston area, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Court documents say that between November 2017 and March 2018, Guerrero and others used drug customers to buy firearms for them in exchange for drugs.

At least five of the weapons were recovered by Boston-area police.

At least five Vermonters were charged by federal authorities with illegally purchasing about 30 firearms on behalf of Guerrero and another man, and then exchanging them for drugs.

