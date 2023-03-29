BRUNSWICK, Georgia (WANF) — The father of a 19-year-old, who was allegedly tortured by teens and nearly died at a party on the Georgia coast, told police the incident wasn’t the first time his son returned home hurt, a police report revealed.

According to the report, obtained by Atlanta News First, Trent Lerhkamp’s father told investigators his son “never returns normal” after visiting the St. Simons Island home of an unidentified minor. Three minors dropped Lehrkamp off at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick on the night of March 21. He was soaked in urine, covered in spray paint, and had a blood alcohol level of 0.464.

“Trenton’s breathing was six times per minute,” the report read. “Trenton could not breathe independently, so they had to sedate him and put him on a ventilator.”

Lerhkmap’s father told Glynn County police his son was “perfectly fine” when he left their house. When he saw his son on the ventilator, Lerhkamp’s father started opening up to officers. He told them four days prior, Lehrkamp came home covered in “WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk and spray painted.” Two weeks before that, he stated his son required stitches for a cut above his eye.

Lehrkamp’s father explained to officers that his son would go to the minor’s house because had no other friends, adding, “When Trenton is at [redacted name] house, he is accepted and with people he thinks cares for him.” His father also thought, since the kids are younger, they might look up to his son.

An image from that night, posted to social media, appears to show Lehrkamp unconscious and bound to a chair. Four boys are seen standing behind him, some giving the middle finger to the camera. A video taken the Friday before shows Lehrkamp in a chair with his head down as someone sprayed him with a water hose.

“What happened was beyond human,” said one teen to Atlanta News First.

“He was like the nicest person I ever met,” added another teen.

Lehrkamp is no longer on a ventilator or in the ICU, but he remains in the hospital. He gave a statement to the police on Sunday. Police said they have also interviewed every person seen in the videos. Investigators are working with the GBI to analyze electronic evidence. No one has been arrested or charged.

The Glynn County District Attorney released a statement on Tuesday asking for patience and vowing transparency.

Well over 100 people gathered Monday night outside the hospital, demanding action and chanting “Justice for Trent.” Ahmaud Arbery’s aunt, Theawanza Brooks, organized the rally. Her family notoriously waited 74 days before her nephew’s killers were arrested and charged.

“When you have money in our community, money pays off a lot of these situations,” Brooks said. “We’re going to fight until Trenton gets the justice that he deserves.”

The community is planning a protest Saturday at 1 pm at Neptune Park in Brunswick.

