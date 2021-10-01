BOSTON (WHDH) - An alleged hit-and-run driver who stuck and injured a child in Hyde Park Friday morning was released on bail.

Tyrese Trey Hamilton, 30, of Hartford, Connecticut was arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash causing personal injury, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

Hamilton was also ordered not to drive without a license.

Officers responding to the area of Williams Avenue around 8:15 a.m. found a child suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, according to Boston police.

There has been no word on his condition.

This comes after 11-year-old Francis Nedwell was injured in a hit-and-run in Dorchester on Wednesday.

